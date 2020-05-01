IASAÚDE again did not register new positive cases of covid-19 in the Region during the last 24 hours, thus rising to seven consecutive days without the identification of new infections.

So far, 3,949 tests have been carried out on the population, the regional health secretary said today, plus 315 in the last 24 hours.

At the daily press conference, Pedro Ramos also said that there were 12,760 consultations in the field of psychology since the beginning of the pandemic.

Pedro Ramos said he received a message of thanks from the Dutch embassy, ​​for the health care provided to tourists from that country.