Another new easyJet route for Portugal

easyJet has launched their latest new route from Portugal.

The new route between Lisbon and Tirana, the capital of Albania, takes place twice a week, on Tuesday and Saturday, and will be available until August 30.

“With this new route, easyJet continues to expand its network of destinations from the Portuguese capital, providing Portuguese passengers with more options for summer getaways, in a city full of history, life and diversity”.

Earlier this month, easyJet began flying to Palermo and until 23 September, direct flights are available on Tuesdays and Fridays between the Portuguese capital and the Italian city.

Also another new route from Porto and Split, Croatia, started this Monday.

With a frequency of twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays, this new route gives travellers the opportunity to explore unique landscapes, paradisiacal beaches and a city rich in history and culture.

From Portugal News

