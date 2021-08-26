Where am I Wednesday Answer.Tobi Hughes26th August 20210 viewsMadeira News0 Comments0 views 1 Most of you guest correctly, it is indeed the Beach Club Lido, belonging to the Cafe Teatro Group. Veiws to the Lido and the Pestana Palms. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related