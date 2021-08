Madeira could very well be put on the UK Amber list today, which will probably take effect from Monday.

Those who have had the two Vaccines, thus will not make any difference to you, as the rules will stay as the green list. Those without the vaccines will need the day 2 and day 8 pcr tests, as well as quarantine for 10 days.

I believe you can get a day 5 test to release to cut the quarantine period.

If this happens, how many of you will this effect.?