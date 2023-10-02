Orange warning for hot weather on the South Coast of Madeira

A hot week ahead which looks like could go on into next week.

The south coast of Madeira is under an orange warning for hot weather, more precisely for the persistence of high maximum temperature values, between zero hours and 6 pm on Wednesday, October 4th.

The mountainous regions of the island also go into yellow warning for the same scenario from 11 am on Wednesday until 6 pm on the same day. This is something new compared to the last few days.

In addition to this aggravated update on the weather and also the news in the mountainous regions, made by IPMA last morning, the remaining yellow warnings have been maintained in recent days, extending until 5pm on Wednesday for the north coast of Madeira and Porto Santo island.

Likewise, the south coast of Madeira is under yellow warning until midnight on October 4th, during which time the aforementioned orange warning comes into force.

From Diário Notícias

