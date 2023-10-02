Buying a house in Madeira costs an average 2,728 euros/m2

Madeira is the region with the biggest increase in the price of houses per square meter (m2) between July and September this year, as is the capital of Madeira (Funchal) , which appears in the top3 of district capitals/autonomous regions, already above the 3 thousand euros/m2. In the Region, the average price rose 6.5% in this 3rd quarter to a maximum of 2,728 euros/m2, according to the indicator from the real estate portal Idealista.pt.

By municipalities, “prices in the region rose in Machico (12.1%), Calheta (11.8%), Ponta do Sol (8.8%), Câmara de Lobos (5.7%), São Vicente (5 %), Funchal (4.8%) and Santa Cruz (3.8%)”, while “in Santana (-0.4%) prices remained stable during this period. On the other hand, prices fell by Ribeira Brava (-1.7%)”, he highlights.

Naturally, “the most expensive municipality to buy a house is Funchal (3,084 euros/m2), followed by Calheta (3,046 euros/m2), Ribeira Brava (2,290 euros/m2), Ponta do Sol (2,288 euros/m2) , Câmara de Lobos (2,191 euros/m2) and Santa Cruz (1,827 euros/m2). On the other hand, the most economical are Santana (1,441 euros/m2), Machico (1,611 euros/m2) and São Vicente (1,672 euros/m2 )”, all already well launched. In fact, “following the region’s trend, houses in Porto Santo rose 5.6% during the same period analyzed, setting the price per square meter at 2,035 euros/m2”, he points out.

From Diário Notícias

 

  1. This unprecedented boom has been going on for some time. Sooner or later young Madeirans will have no hope in ‘hell’ of being able to afford a home. Wages are poor, even for the highly skilled, it’s turning more and more into a slave economy, and an island suited and designed for wealthy expatriates, who will probably eventually import their own slave labour. Let’s keep our ears and eyes open and see how things change during the next decade.

  2. I agree wages are poor hence the reason why some unemployed people would rather live off the government grants than work. Business taxes are high (to support the thousands of civil servants…and government grants) hence low wages. Whilst we don’t want to turn Madeira into an industrial hub, we do need more foreign companies here to bolster the economy. Clean, non-invasive companies like technology, banking, financial services etc. should be encouraged to set up shop here. This can be done by offering tax free incentives to foreign companies for say 10 years. Best of all would be to declare Madeira a tax-free haven but I think the European Union might have a problem with that. Whatever the solution, we need diversification away from the tourist industry which is seasonal and low paying.

