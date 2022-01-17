SIX INJURED IN A MASSIVE ACCIDENT IN THE ESTREITO

A road accident in the Estreito de Câmara de Lobos triggered several means to the site, including extracation vehicles.

The serious accident occurred on Estrada das Romeiras, in Estreito, where two fire brigades are already on the scene.

The Volunteer Firefighters of Câmara de Lobos are already on site, as well as the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters with various means, carrying out rescue maneuvers.

According to AgoraMadeira, the five occupants of the van were injured, most of them incarcerated, and had to be cut free by firefighters.

The driver of the car was also injured.

The Volunteer Firefighters of Câmara de Lobos and the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters continue on site.

In the photo, taken by AgoraMadeira, it is possible to see the impact of the clash.

From Agora Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...