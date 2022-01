Madeira records today, January 17, another death associated with covid-19, informs the Office of the Regional Secretary for Health and Civil Protection.

According to the regional authority, the victim is a 94-year-old man, vaccinated but with associated comorbidities, who was hospitalized at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça.

The Autonomous Region of Madeira accounts to date, a total of 147 deaths associated with the new coronavirus.

