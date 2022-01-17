Madeira with one death and 2,071 new cases of covid-19

Madeira registers today, January 17, 2,071 new cases of infection by covid-19, indicates the Regional Directorate of Health (DRS) in its epidemiological bulletin. The archipelago also recorded one more death associated with the disease, a 95 year old man, bringing the number of deaths with covid-19 to 147.

The Region currently accounting for 14,006 active cases, of which 353 are imported cases and 13,653 are locally transmitted

According to the health authority, the new cases correspond to 17 imported cases and 2,054 of local transmission.

73 people admitted to the hospital, two less than yesterday, and there is one person in Intensive Care, two less than yesterday.

