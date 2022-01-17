FIFA AWARDS SPECIAL PRIZE TO CRISTIANO RONALDO

FIFA today awarded a special award to Cristiano Ronaldo for becoming the top scorer in the history of national football teams, as announced today at The Best awards gala.

The Portuguese international, who is part of the best eleven of the year, received the award from FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Remember that CR7 is the best scorer ever for national teams, having surpassed the Iranian Ali Daei.

🏆✨ Cristiano Ronaldo is the recipient of #TheBest FIFA Special Award! 🇵🇹 Legend. Winner. Goalscoring machine. @Cristiano. pic.twitter.com/ZnzGMJKCEk — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022

