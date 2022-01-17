FIFA AWARDS SPECIAL PRIZE TO CRISTIANO RONALDO

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

FIFA today awarded a special award to Cristiano Ronaldo for becoming the top scorer in the history of national football teams, as announced today at The Best awards gala.

The Portuguese international, who is part of the best eleven of the year, received the award from FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Remember that CR7 is the best scorer ever for national teams, having surpassed the Iranian Ali Daei.

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: