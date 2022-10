The port of Funchal has just received, in the early afternoon of this Tuesday, the first call in the Region of the ship ‘Viking Polaris’, a vessel that was launched for the first time last July.

This is the latest cruise ship from Viking Cruises, an expedition cruise ship that arrives from the north of the Netherlands and departs today at 8:00 pm heading to Mindelo, Cape Verde.

From Jornal Madeira

