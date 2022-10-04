Sahara dust

Sahara dustTobi Hughes·4th October 2022Madeira News With the leste we have at the moment with good warm weather, this also brings dust from the Sahara. The satalite image shows the dust affecting all the Canary Islands and extending to Madeira, making air quality very poor. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related