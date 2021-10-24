PHOTOGRAPH OF THE ISLAND OF MADEIRA IN THE FINALISTS OF THE UNITED NATIONS COMPETITION

There is a photograph taken in Madeira competing for a place on the 2022 calendar of the United Nations World Meteorological Organization.

“Photograph taken at an altitude of 1700 meters at sunrise. We can see people enjoying the beginning of a new day on the wonderful island of Madeira. It is also possible to see Ponta de São Lourenço, the most easterly point in the clouds. island being seen from Pico do Arieeiro, one of the highest points of the island”, is the description of the image captured by photographer Emanuel França Gouveia, entitled “Sunrise on the island of Madeira”.

The photograph was among the 60 selected of the 1,127 entries to appear on the WMO’s annual calendar.

From Jornal Madeira

