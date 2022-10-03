French Navy ship ‘Aquitaine’ arrives tomorrow in the Port of Funchal

The French Navy ship ‘Aquitaine’ will make a stopover at the Port of Funchal tomorrow, October 4th. Arrival is scheduled at 9 am.

The ship will stay in Madeira for four days, leaving on the 8th of this month at 9 am.

 

