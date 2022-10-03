French Navy ship ‘Aquitaine’ arrives tomorrow in the Port of Funchal

French Navy ship ‘Aquitaine’ arrives tomorrow in the Port of FunchalTobi Hughes·3rd October 2022Madeira News The French Navy ship ‘Aquitaine’ will make a stopover at the Port of Funchal tomorrow, October 4th. Arrival is scheduled at 9 am. The ship will stay in Madeira for four days, leaving on the 8th of this month at 9 am. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related