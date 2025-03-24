Albuquerque regains confidence

Madeira News

The front page of the printed edition of DIÁRIO this Monday, March 24, highlights the victory of Miguel Albuquerque’s PSD in yesterday’s Early Legislative Elections.

We reveal that the PSD obtained 13 thousand more votes compared to the 2024 Regional Elections, coming within a hair’s breadth of an absolute majority, with 23 deputies elected to the regional Parliament.

It should be noted that Miguel Albuquerque’s party won in 10 of the 11 municipalities in Madeira and in 51 of the 54 parishes. The JPP, which is considering a ‘contraption’ with the entire opposition to govern, relegated the PS to third place, which is left without more than 6,600 votes. In turn, Chega lost voters and one deputy and PAN is out of the Assembly. The CDS only holds José Manuel Rodrigues.

 

  1. This is very scary and depressing. There is something strange going on in the minds of those who voted for this oligarch. The continuing explosion of tourism and Real Estate to foreign investors does nothing positive for both Madeiran people and the ecology / environment. This is a time bomb fueled by greed and stupidity.

  2. Sadly this is nothing unique to Madeira. The English managed to do exactly the same in 2016, 2017 and 2019, preferring austerity and isolation than elect a real alternative. And what they have ended up with after last years general election proves how much any chance of real change has now been lost for a generation. The loss of support for Chega on Madeira is probably the only good thing to come out of this election because the last thing Madeira or Portugal needs is a return to the days of Salazar! Unfortunately what this will mean for Madeirans is the continuing growth in wealth inequality, the inability for young families to ever find a home of their own (unless they inherited it) and the continuing uncontrolled expansion of the speculative “luxury” housing market for rich foreigners.

