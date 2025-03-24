Albuquerque regains confidence

The front page of the printed edition of DIÁRIO this Monday, March 24, highlights the victory of Miguel Albuquerque’s PSD in yesterday’s Early Legislative Elections.

We reveal that the PSD obtained 13 thousand more votes compared to the 2024 Regional Elections, coming within a hair’s breadth of an absolute majority, with 23 deputies elected to the regional Parliament.

It should be noted that Miguel Albuquerque’s party won in 10 of the 11 municipalities in Madeira and in 51 of the 54 parishes. The JPP, which is considering a ‘contraption’ with the entire opposition to govern, relegated the PS to third place, which is left without more than 6,600 votes. In turn, Chega lost voters and one deputy and PAN is out of the Assembly. The CDS only holds José Manuel Rodrigues.

