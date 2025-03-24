Another small depression from Thursday

From Thursday, and in principle we will be influenced by an isolated depression at altitude, it will go west/southwest of Madeira, some periods of showers are expected, as well as an increase of the force of the north-east/east wind, this situation will bring a circulation from the east with the possibility of the return of Saharan dust, as also some rise in temperatures.

Due to the unpredictability of these depressions and their displacement, it’s a situation to follow.

Once this depression is out the way, we could have a nice rise in temperatures, 25° possible on the west at the weekend.

Like this: Like Loading...