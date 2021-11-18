Pharmacies express concerns

The National Association of Pharmacies in Madeira sees the new measures as yet another challenge for professionals dedicated to testing.

Carlos André Delgado guarantees, however, that pharmacies will meet the increase in demand, either by subcontracting more staff or extending the hours dedicated to testing to Covid-19.

The pharmacist does, however, express some concerns about stocks made available by testing providers.

Carlos André Delgado and the first reaction of the National Association of Pharmacies to the measures announced today by the regional government, which should lead to an increase in demand for Covid-19 tests.

From RTP Madeira

