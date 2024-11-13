Pre-purchased trips can be used on the Funchal urban network until May 2025

Good news for many of you, and I would hope the number of complaints had sonething to do with the decision.

Horários do Funchal (HF) announced today that the deadline for purchasing/loading pre-purchased trips on the urban public transport network operated by the company has been extended until December 31, 2024, as well as the deadline for using them until May 31, 2025.

The Portuguese company, which operates in the capital of Madeira, explains that “as part of the ongoing transition to the new integrated ticketing system of the Autonomous Region of Madeira, which began on 1 July 2024”, it was found that “a significant number of customers still have pre-purchased trips, from the old ticketing system, which they would find difficult to use until the end of November, the date previously defined as the last day of use”.

The note sent this morning by HF to the editorial staff also highlighted that “pre-purchased trips on old HF GIRO tickets can be used by third parties”. However, “in the case of pre-purchased trips associated with an old HF GIRO pass, which is personal and non-transferable, Horários do Funchal will allow the transfer of these trips to an old HF GIRO ticket at no cost to the customer, for up to 31 trips”.

