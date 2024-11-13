CTT CEO denies orders to Madeira held up in Lisbon

The president of the Executive Committee of CTT – Correios de Portugal, João Bento, denies the retention of parcels destined for Madeira in Lisbon.

Questioned by the media this morning, at the Convento de Santa Clara, about the situation of parcels that are held up in the Madeiran capital for many days and even weeks, the person responsible for CTT denied this and stated that this “is not possible”.

“This is not true. We have no interest or capacity to hold orders for Madeira or anywhere else. The processing is done instantly,” he said.

João Bento also justified the possible delays in deliveries with flight cancellations at Madeira International Airport, remembering that postal traffic “flows on commercial flights”.

The CEO of CTT denied the existence of an overload of services, guaranteeing that “quality levels have been increasing”, as well as market share.

From Diário Notícias

