The vaccination operation in Porto Santo has already ended for today, on a day in which 905 more people were vaccinated.

The inoculations ended at 7 pm, this second day of work by a vast team that SESARAM made available for this operation. Remember that yesterday these teams worked until 10 pm to ensure the vaccination program.

In addition to the staff assigned to the health centre, the EMIR team and nurses from Funchal also ensured the entire operation, which will guarantee, for now, group protection.

Writer José campinho presented the vaccination group with flowers, at the end of today, in a gesture that aimed to thank the noble work done by the professionals.

From Jornal Madeira