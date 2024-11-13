Israeli Yard Properties invests seven million in luxury apartments in Funchal

Israeli developer Yard Properties is preparing a seven million euro investment in Funchal, its second project in the country.

According to Jornal Económico, ‘Ferreiros Residences’ is Yard Properties’ latest venture, with 14 one and two-bedroom apartments, with construction areas ranging from 70.90 to 85.90 m2 for one-bedroom apartments and 118.30 to 208.85 m2 for two-bedroom apartments. Prices start at 350,000 euros. Six apartments have already been reserved, although the project’s official sales will start on 15 January.

In Portugal, Yard Properties has already completed ‘Outubro 355’, in Entrecampos, Lisbon, with an investment of over 13 million euros, with ‘Ferreiros Residences’ being the second project in the country. The new development under development in the historic centre of the capital of the Autonomous Region of Madeira has investment from BPI.

The steady growth in property values ​​in Madeira and its attractiveness as a lifestyle destination have attracted the attention of local and international investors. And despite broader economic fluctuations, demand for prime residential space in Funchal remains robust,says David Rabi, CEO of Yard Properties, in the news published by Jornal Económico.

The official stated that “Madeira has long been a popular destination for British and Western European buyers and, in recent years, we have seen a new wave of interest from North American investors, which is refreshing”. “The recent announcement by United Airlines of direct flights from Newark to Madeira Airport in Funchal is an important milestone, and we believe that, for Madeira, the best is yet to come”.

(ask any local and most will disagree)

From Jornal Madeira

