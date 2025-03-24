Almost 10,800 people arrive in Funchal on board three ships

Its been a great weather day for these passengers today.

The port of Funchal is receiving, today, Monday, three cruise ships that are carrying 10,781 people, including 8,287 passengers.

The ‘AIDAcosma’ carried 5,778 passengers and 1,427 crew and is scheduled to depart at 10:30 pm, heading for Tenerife. This is a 7-night cruise that ends, precisely in Tenerife, next Wednesday.

The ‘Costa Fortuna’ is travelling with 2,365 passengers and 948 crew members, and is on a 23-night cruise, which began on the 7th of this month in Guadeloupe, with stops in the Antilles, Martinique, Grenadines, Barbados, Tenerife, and now in Funchal, followed by Cadiz, Barcelona, ​​Marseille and Savona. The ship will be positioned in the Mediterranean for the next few months.

In turn, the ‘Le Dumont D’Urville’, which spent the night in the Region, is currently on a cruise around the Atlantic islands of Madeira and the Canary Islands, including North Africa on the itinerary. There are 146 passengers and 119 crew members on board and the ship is scheduled to depart this afternoon at 6:15 pm for Casablanca, after a 31-hour stopover in Madeira.

From Diário Notícias

