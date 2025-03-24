Chaotic traffic in Ribeiro Frio leaves drivers unhappy

100s of thousands being taking from all these new tourist taxes, but still nothing being done to help all the problem areas on the island.

Tourist agents and drivers of light vehicles faced great difficulties in moving around the Ribeiro Frio area this Monday.

Chaos ensued from the morning until the early afternoon, with several buses blocked due to the illegal parking of numerous light vehicles, mostly rent-a-car vehicles.

According to a tourism agent, several buses carrying dozens of tourists were prevented from continuing up the Balcões path towards Poiso. Soon after, other vehicles, both light and heavy, were also held up, unable to go up or down in that area.

Witnesses told JM that many drivers were unhappy with the delay. Some were planning to get to Funchal, while others were on a tour to the north of the island and ended up blocked there.

The situation, although recurrent, has been worsening year after year, raising concerns among tour operators and local authorities about the need for urgent measures to prevent new incidents of this type.

