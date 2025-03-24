Several areas of Caniço have no tap water

An on going problem for a few days now.

The Municipality of Santa Cruz reported that due to the repair of a fault in the public system, the supply of drinking water on Estrada do Garajau, Boca da Cal and Livramento, Caniço, will be interrupted during the late afternoon of this Monday, March 24th.

However, several residents were caught by surprise and complained about the lack of water in the tap, after a day of work and within an hour of returning home, with household chores, dinners and personal hygiene on ‘stand-by’ waiting for this precious resource to be replaced.

The local authority regrets the inconvenience caused to residents, providing the guarantee that “we will try to resolve the problem quickly”.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...