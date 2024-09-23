Judicial Police investigate death on Vigário beach

A man’s body was found yesterday on Praia do Vigário, in Câmara de Lobos. The circumstances surrounding the death are yet to be determined, and the investigation is being carried out by the Judicial Police (PJ).

According to what was possible to ascertain, the man, in his 40s, had been missing since Saturday, with the complaint having been filed with the Public Security Police on Sunday.

The PSP carried out searches to find the missing person.

A diver, who was on the beach yesterday morning, found the body at a depth of around 5 meters and alerted the competent authorities.

The captain of the Port of Funchal hired forensic divers to remove the body, which was later transported to Pier 8 in Funchal.

From Diário Notícias

