Tourists camp at the Pináculo Viewpoint

The goverment really need to get a grip on this trash coming to the island. We dont want and dont need this tourism.

This morning, a tent was identified set up at the Miradouro do Pináculo, in Funchal, to the astonishment of motorists passing by on the road, but also of passengers on public transport, who glimpsed the scene.

This is yet another case of unauthorized camping in one of the region’s main tourist attractions.

Testimonies received by our newspaper indicate that the tourists arrived at the site at dawn and took over the space. According to eyewitnesses, the entrance to this public space was used as a “garage” to park their vehicles.

From Jornal Madeira

