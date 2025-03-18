Ready for some more bad weather?

Madeira / Wednesday / March 19

The day is expected to be with a lot of instability, the modeling done by the models will indicate a lot of rainfall accumulated in 24 hours.

Model ECMWF (70-80mm) and ICON, values merely indicative, peak gusts can reach 120km/h in the mountainous areas, the concentration of rainfall points to the South/Southwest coast, naturally the mountain areas will boost the rainfall.

Will keep this updated as we get closer, but should feel the next depression from tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon early evening.

