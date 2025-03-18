Depression Martinho will influence the weather in Madeira and Porto Santo

Martinho is the name given by IPMA (Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere) to a depression, which will influence the weather in the Madeira archipelago between today and March 20, Thursday.

According to the IPMA, precipitation is expected to be heavy at times from today, with the wind blowing from the southwest, turning to the west from tomorrow morning, March 19, with gusts that could reach 80 to 90 km/h and 110 to 120 km/h in the highlands.

Waves from the West/Northwest with 4 to 5 meters are expected, temporarily with 5 to 6 meters on the North coast, as well as on the island of Porto Santo.

The Port Authority of Funchal has also updated the warning of strong sea agitation for the archipelago, which should be in force until 6:00 am tomorrow, March 19th.

According to IPMA, “due to this meteorological situation, yellow level warnings have already been issued for precipitation, as well as orange level warnings for wind and rough seas”.

Taking into account the uncertainty in the evolution of the Martinho depression, the IPMA advises “following updates to forecasts and meteorological warnings”.

