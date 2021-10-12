Lisbon guarantees 12 million for the construction of the new hospital in Madeira in 2022

The proposed State Budget for 2022, delivered yesterday at the Assembly of the Republic, provides for the transfer of 12 million euros to the Autonomous Region of Madeira, to finance the construction of the new hospital. The amount is registered with the General Directorate of Treasury and Finance.

The same draft law defines that “the Autonomous Region of Madeira may also contractually agree, with the banks, new loans to finance the new Central Hospital of Madeira, which do not imply an increase in net debt of more than 158.7 million euros ”. In relation to this loan, the Government of the Republic “is authorized to grant exceptional personal guarantees to the Autonomous Region of Madeira”.

Despite these guarantees, the current pace at which the work in Santa Quitéria is taking place suggests that the amount will not be spent, as has already happened this year. It should be remembered that the 2021 State Budget proposal foresaw a transfer of 17 million euros in the current year.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...