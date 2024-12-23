Hotel Union maintains strike for New Year’s Eve in Madeira

The Madeira Hotel Union has not yet received any formal proposal from the Commercial and Industrial Association of Funchal (ACIF), the entity that represents employers, which is why it has decided to continue the strike between 30 December and 1 January.

This was stated in the statement released a few moments ago to the media by the Union, which scheduled a press conference for the 27th, at 4 pm, in its auditorium, in Funchal.

The union structure that represents the workers who will be on duty on New Year’s Eve, one of the times when the hotel industry needs human resources the most, said that “due to the employers’ associations in the hotel industry having not presented any proposal to date”, “the strike from 30 December to 1 January will continue”.

The issue at hand is the demand for a proposed salary increase of 75 euros, while ACIF only suggests an increase of 53 euros.

  1. So is this increase just for working NYE? If so, with the obscene prices being charged to the guests it’s but a drop in the ocean, without the staff hotels will be stuffed with guests demanding the service they paid for, the big boys need to remember that. In the UK I always paid above the going rate [it was reflected in my prices] none of my patients complained and I had staff who in my hour of need I could rely upon totally…the threat of dismissal really shows how much they value their staff and could well reflect on the service they provide.

