5 flights are waiting to land, and i have hope they will between the winds and heavy downpours.

The wearher is pretty grim. We are under the action of this isolated depression at altitude, periods of heavy rainfall expected, as well as the possibility of thunderstorms, a situation to persist throughout the day, according to the European model, it may have the highest intensity this afternoon and more tonight.

Wind will improve from early afternoon.

