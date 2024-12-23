Already on sale at the Market, despite the threat of rain

The photographic record of this morning of December 23, 2024, reveals that there are already many customers looking for flowers, fruits and vegetables, in what is traditional at the event that will reach its peak today on ‘Market Night’.

Vendors and customers are not immune to the rain and wind, but tradition is tradition. And there are many people who do not give up on these purchases before Christmas.

Meanwhile, in the streets adjacent to the Market, stalls and food trucks are starting to be set up for what is expected to be a lively night, despite the threat of rain.

From Diário Notícias

