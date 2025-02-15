Lobo Marinho ship returns to Madeira on Wednesday ‘transformed’

The ship Lobo Marinho will resume sailing between Madeira and Porto Santo next Wednesday, after having been stopped for more than a month for maintenance.

Porto Santo Line reported that the cost of the dry dock, in Viana do Castelo, was 5.3 million euros.

As reported by DIÁRIO, this is a common practice. However, this time the ship underwent a major change to its energy model with several structural changes, in order to avoid the emission of more than 3,200 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere per year.

“This is a pioneering project, as Lobo Marinho will be the first ship in Portugal to be connected to shore power and to use the power supplies in question. In addition to this major structural change, the ship will also be prepared to use biofuels in its operations,” highlighted the administrator of Porto Santo Line, Carlos Perdigão, when the ship was undergoing maintenance.

