The predictions were confirmed. This Saturday, February 15th, Diario Notícias received a photograph showing Pico Ruivo covered in snow.

As reported, and according to forecasts from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere, a worsening of the weather was predicted for today, with the possibility of “snowfall at the highest points of Madeira Island from the morning onwards”.

From Diário Notícias

