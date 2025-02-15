Ryanair plane bound for Madeira diverts to Lisbon

Ryanair flight FR 385, originating from Lisbon and scheduled to arrive in Madeira at 8:15 am this Saturday, February 15, was forced to return to its origin.

For now, and according to the ANA – Aeroportos de Portugal website, this is the only restriction recorded at Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport, on a very windy morning in the east of the island.

The Santa Catarina weather station (Madeira Airport) has so far recorded what was the second strongest gust in the Region, reaching 106 km/h at 7:20 am. The instantaneous wind in the previous hour reached a maximum of 81 km/h, with the average wind being below the operational limits that serve as a guide for air movement (26.3 km/h).

From Diário Notícias

After all the rain last night, we are in for a great sunny day today, especially on the south coast.

Like this: Like Loading...