‘Poncha and Honey Show’ takes place from January 24th to 26th in Serra D’Água

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The 9th Serra de Água Poncha and Honey Exhibition will take place from January 24th to 26th.

From today, the artists and groups participating in the event will begin to be announced on Casa do Povo da Serra D’Água’s social media channels.

From Jornal Madeira

 

© 2023 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy