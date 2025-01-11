‘Poncha and Honey Show’ takes place from January 24th to 26th in Serra D’Água

‘Poncha and Honey Show’ takes place from January 24th to 26th in Serra D’ÁguaTobi Hughes·11th January 2025Madeira News The 9th Serra de Água Poncha and Honey Exhibition will take place from January 24th to 26th. From today, the artists and groups participating in the event will begin to be announced on Casa do Povo da Serra D’Água’s social media channels. From Jornal Madeira Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related