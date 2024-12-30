First ship for New Year’s Eve is already in the Port of Funchal

The first of the 11 ships that will be present at the turn of the year from 2024 to 2025 is already at the Port of Funchal. The ‘Amera’, a medium-sized ship, docked at 8:20 am this Monday, at the north pier, next to the Pestana CR7 Hotel.

On board its 205.5 meters in length, the ship with capacity for 835 passengers and 440 crew members, belongs to the German company Phoenix Reisen. It came from Lisbon and will remain in the Port of Funchal until 2:00 am on January 1st.

The ‘Amera’, the fourth name in its long career at sea (it was launched in 1988), will be joined by the ‘Mein Schiff 5’, a ship that arrives today in the late afternoon, the ‘Queen Anne’, the ‘AIDAblu’, the ‘Borealis’, the Spirit of Discovery’, the ‘Marella Explorer’, the ‘Europa’, the ‘Aurora’ and the ‘Mein Schiff 7’.

In total 11 cruise ships will be in the bay of Funchal, along with the super yacht Planet Nine, and the tall ship Santa Maria Manuela, adding to that our ferry Lobo Marinho, bringing the total to 14 ships.

