Workers protest against “poor handout” of wage increase

The Madeira Hotel Union organized a demonstration today against the employers’ proposal for a 5.5% salary increase, with a guaranteed minimum increase of 53 euros, for 2025.

A few dozen workers are gathered near the entrance to the Casino in Funchal.

From this point, the protesters will go down Avenida do Infante and gather in front of the Regional Secretariat for Economy, Tourism and Culture.

As always in good old Madeiran Fashion, a few will support the strike, but most will carry on working scared of losing their jobs, or bonus, so nothing will change, so they cant complain about anything.

Like this: Like Loading...