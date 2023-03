A group of people saved, this afternoon, a 15-year-old girl who was in the area of ​​Miradouro do Pináculo, in Funchal.

The girl who allegedly was somewhat disturbed was supported by the group of people, who acted quickly, thus managing to avoid a tragedy.

Not only did the people not let the young woman cross the railings, but they talked and stayed with her until the arrival of the police and Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters, who then proceeded to transport her to the hospital.

From Diário Notícias

