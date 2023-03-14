Use of mask in health care ends March 21st

The use of a mask is no longer mandatory in health services and social solidarity institutions in Madeira from 00:00 on the 21st, reiterated this afternoon the President of the Regional Government.

Despite the easing of restrictions, Miguel Albuquerque says it is recommended to use it at certain times of the year to contain the spread of seasonal flu.

“It is very important to use a mask in health and solidarity institutions. Why? Because we greatly reduce the flu and some associated cases that have harmful effects such as pneumonia”, recommended the Chief Executive during the visit to Lar da Tabua where they are located. institutionalized several elderly people, a vulnerable group.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...