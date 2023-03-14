Iceland, Latvia, Norway, Denmark and Austria are the new routes from Porto

Francisco Sá Carneiro airport, in Porto, will receive flights to and from Iceland, Latvia, Norway, Denmark and Austria from March onwards, the president of Turismo do Porto and Northern Portugal revealed today to Lusa.

In this context, for those who want to travel to those countries, Reykjavik (Iceland), Riga (Latvia), Oslo (Norway), Copenhagen (Denmark) and Vienna (Austria) will be available, added the official.

In a first reading of the weight that the new routes may have, Luís Pedro Martins argues that “2023 could be a record year in terms of the number of companies flying to Francisco Sá Carneiro airport”.

“This addition of companies and the continuation of the behavior that the destination had in the months of January and February, everything indicates that [2023] could also be a record year in number of guests and overnight stays. We hope that it will also continue to be in profits” , he added.

Austrian Airlines starts on April 1st and will have three weekly flights, Icelandic Play starts on April 6th with two flights. This will be followed, on May 1st, by the Latvian Play, to Riga, with two frequencies, on June 22nd and 23rd Norwegian plans to connect Oslo and Copenhagen to Porto twice a week, while Scandinavian Airlines also plans to connect to the capital danish twice a week from the 1st of September, reads in the information made available to Lusa.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...