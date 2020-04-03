The Public Security Police arrested three individuals in this situation of social isolation, they were caught driving without a driving license. In addition, the PSP caught two others who were driving drunk, in Câmara de Lobos and Ribeira Brava, who were taken to the Police Station after a breath test.

Regarding road accidents, between 27 March and 3 April, 29 accidents were recorded, resulting in 8 minor injuries and 2 serious injuries.

Despite the fact that the number of accidents has been decreasing during the State of Emergency that we are experiencing, the PSP “advises all drivers to practice prudent driving, urging compliance with the rules contained in the current legal regulations, with special emphasis on respect for the speed limits inside and outside the localities, due to the causes of these accidents being more severe due to the excessive speed observed ”.

From DN