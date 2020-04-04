A patient hospitalized with Covid-19 at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça is being ventilated. The Diario knows that the patient in question has been hospitalized for a few days in the unit infected with the new coronavirus, with his health condition aggravated this afternoon, which will have required respiratory support. Due to this change in the clinical picture, the patient will be transferred to rooms that had already been set up in the Ambulatory Surgery area of ​​the hospital.

More information should be obtained this afternoon, at the usual press conference of the Regional Health Secretariat and IASAÚDE.

From Diário Notícias