Within one hour, three accidents were recorded in the municipality of Santa Cruz. The first occurred at Estrada das Levadas, on the slip road da furna, where the car overturned.

Then another vehicle lost its way and overturned in the Figueirinhas area and, soon after, another one occurred in the same area.

The Sapadores Firefighters of Santa Cruz were called to the site but did not come to the rescue since no one was injured.

With hardly anything on the roads it can only be careless driving, and going to fast.