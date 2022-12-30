English Church News and Charity Dinner

Below is a message from Father Michael and, also, details of a Fundraising Dinner that will be hosted in the Trinity Room on the evening of Friday 6th January 2023 with all proceeds being donated to a local Children’s Cancer Charity on the island.

Come and eat in a welcoming atmosphere and, at the same time, raise money for a great cause.

Bookings available via Jonathan Pestana-Calvert on Mobile: (+351-961080555). (See attached poster for you to read and display please).

—————————— —————————— ———————–

2022 has been a very eventful year for us here at Holy Trinity Church Funchal. In addition to the usual services and activities we held a fundraising concert in March in support of the people of Ukraine and sent them 5800/- euros. In May we hosted the Malines Conversation which consisted of a group of Theologians and Academics exploring corporate reunion between the Roman Catholic and Anglican Church.

We closed the church at the end of May for refurbishment and held our Sunday services in the garden. Early June we celebrated the platinum anniversary of H.M. Queen Elizabth II and the Hon. British Consul planted a tree to mark the occasion at a garden reception. The church had a soft reopening the first week of September, ahead of schedule and on budget. Sadly a week later our service commemorated the life of H.M. Queen Elizabeth who had died. In October we celebrated 200 years of the Church with ten days of daily activities including on the 23rd October an Ecumenical Eucharistic Service with the Confirmation of two candidates. Bishop David presided and Bishop Nuno the Roman Catholic Bishop of Madeira was present along with the Minister from the Lutheran Church. I sincerely hope that 2022 has been a good year and I trust 2023 will be a joyful and blessed time for you and those you love. With my sincerest best wishes for the New Year from everyone at Holy Trinity. Fr. Michael

