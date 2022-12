Undecided what to do New Year’s Eve, then this could be a great option, depending on the weather, hopefully the rain will be light before the start of the New Year.

Let’s finish 2022 big and kick off 2023 the right

way!

Santa Catarina Park is the right place to spend the

reveillon With lots of music:

Vasco Freitas – Tracks On;

Miguel Pires – Tribute to Elton John;

DJ Kelley – Sergio Soares

Free admission and it’s going to be spectacular!

An organization of the Câmara Municipal do

Funchal.

Like this: Like Loading...