New Year starts with a yellow alert due to heavy rains

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) predicts a rainy start to 2023, thus issuing a yellow warning during the early morning of January 1st.

According to information from the National Meteorological Service, between 3:00 am and 9:00 am, on the South Coast of Madeira and in the Mountainous Regions, a yellow warning will be in effect due to periods of rain, sometimes heavy.

New year’s eve is looking a little better, but still a high chance of rain in Funchal, as the weather is coming from the south, but hopefully the rain will be light, and showery.

From Diário Notícias

