The last Friday and last Friday Foto of the year, thanks for all your photos you have sent throughout 2022, and I look forward to see lots more in 2023.

Thanks to Margaret Beaumont for this photo.

Despite the strong winds, Funchal’s fireboat managed to give a water salute to P&O’s giant cruise ship Arvia, as she prepared to depart Funchal yesterday afternoon. Funchal was the first port of call on her maiden voyage from Southampton to Barbados.

