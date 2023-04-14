VERY HIGH ULTRAVIOLET RADIATION AT THE WEEKEND IN MADEIRA

Exposure to ultraviolet radiation will represent a very high risk this weekend in almost the entire territory of mainland Portugal and for the Madeira archipelago, according to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA).

For Saturday and Sunday, a significant increase in temperatures is expected, according to the IPMA.

On Saturday, in mainland Portugal, exposure to radiation will have a very high risk throughout the territory, with the exception of the districts of Viana do Castelo, Braga, Vila Real and Bragança, which will have a high risk.

On Sunday, the exception to the very high risk will only be for the districts of Viana do Castelo, Braga and Porto, which will have a high risk.

The Madeira archipelago will have a very high risk of exposure to UV over the weekend, while the risk is lower in the Azores.

In view of the effects of exposure to ultraviolet radiation on health, the IPMA advises that in regions with very high risk, sunglasses with UV filter, hat, t-shirt, parasol, sunscreen be used, and that children’s exposure to the sun.

For regions with high risk, it recommends the use of sunglasses with UV filter, hat, t’shirt and sunscreen.

The ultraviolet radiation scale has five levels, between extreme and low risk.

