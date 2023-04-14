INDIVIDUAL FLOATING IN THE SEA OF ​​CÂMARA DE LOBOS PICKED UP BY THE ISN IS BEING REVIVED IN THE LIFEBOAT

The individual was in a critical situation at sea and was rescued by divers from the Instituto de Socorro Náufragos.

On the pier, the Volunteer Firefighters of Câmara de Lobos and the EMIR medical team were waiting. However, sea conditions did not allow the ISN lifeguard to be able to dock at the site, so it was decided to take a trip to Funchal.

The operation is being coordinated by the Captain of the Port of Funchal. The Emir and the Madeiran volunteer Firefighters, at the Marina, tried to carry out the resuscitation maneuvers, which were initiated on board by the ISN divers.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...